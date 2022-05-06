Bay Area Families Struggling to Find Baby Formula

People in the Bay Area and across the nation are now struggling to find baby formula.

The shortage has stores limiting how much people can buy and has sent families scavenging.

In separate statements, both CVS and Walgreens cited supply chain issues. Each also said they've now had to set a limit of three cans of formula per family per purchase.

State and federal nutrition programs like WIC said their families are also being impacted by the shortage. WIC is now recommending that their families call stores ahead of time and ask what day each store gets restocked.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stephanie Magallon has more in the video report above.