Bay Area agencies ramp up staffing as fire season arrives

Fire risk is rising quickly due to higher temps and drier conditions

By Robert Handa

Monday marked the start of fire season, according to a Cal Fire unit based in Santa Rosa.

The declaration comes as fire risk is rising quickly in the Bay Area due to the region getting hotter and drier.

Firefighters in the Bay Area have been very active lately battling multiple brush fires this month, including a 14,000-acre "Corral Fire" near Tracy and a Pittsburg blaze on Sunday.

Cal Fire Santa Clara said it and other agencies statewide went into full seasonal staffing on Monday for firefighters and equipment.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Fire Department on Monday said it plans to emphasize its crackdown on illegal fireworks as the Fourth of July approaches.

Cal Fire and other agencies are also encouraging property owners to clear out space around their buildings, adding it is one of the best solutions to making their home immediately more safe.

