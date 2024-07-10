Bay Area weather forecast: Heat advisory, excessive heat warning to go back into effect

After a brief break, dangerous heat is back in the Bay Area forecast for the middle and latter half of the workweek.

Much of the region will once again be under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

More fine tuning of the forecast:



The more interior portions around the Bay Area and Santa Clara Valley have been upgraded to Excessive Heat Warnings 11am Wed - 8pm Friday



Be Safe!

The heat advisory applies to areas closer to San Francisco Bay, where temperatures could top out in the 90s to low 100s, according to the weather service.

The excessive heat warning applies to interior locations, such as the Santa Clara Valley and the Tri-Valley. Temperatures in these areas could peak anywhere from the mid 90s to 110s, the weather service said.

Normal temperatures for this time of year could return by the end of the weekend, according to the weather service.

We lose a few degrees today, but gain them back mid-to-late week. It looks like one more peak to this heat event, then we have a better shot at normal temps by the end of this weekend!



Don't see your city? Try https://t.co/SEJ3CSq4IZ