San Francisco

Bay Area hotel workers start 3-day strike

Workers at some of the Bay Area's busiest hotels started a three-day strike on Sunday morning.

By Gracie Marion | Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of San Francisco, San Mateo and San Jose hotel workers went on strike Sunday morning as part of a national action, the Unite Here Local 2 union said.

Lizzy Tapia, president of Unite Here Local 2, said that 2,080 workers at the Grand Hyatt SFO, Grand Hyatt Union Square, Hilton Union Square, Westin St. Francis and Palace Hotel went on strike Sunday. In San Jose, 380 workers at the DoubleTree by Hilton and Signia by Hilton went on strike Sunday, a Unite Here Local 19 representative said Sunday morning.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The three-day strike comes after months of failed contract negotiations, according to the union. Contracts expired Aug. 14 at the Hilton Union Square, Hilton-owned Parc 55, Marriott Marquis, Marriott Union Square, Marriott-owned Palace Hotel, Grand Hyatt Union Square, Hyatt Regency Embarcadero and Westin St. Francis, the union said.

Contracts at five San Jose hotels expired June 30, according to Local 19. The five hotels are DoubleTree by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hyatt Place, Marriott and Hilton San Jose, Local 19 said. Two of these hotels went on strike Sunday, according to the union.

The purpose of the strike is to put pressure on the chains after about two months of negotiations failed to produce a new contract, Tapia said.

A strike authorization vote by union members concluded Aug. 9 with support of 94% of those voting, Tapia said Aug. 9.

The union for housekeepers, cooks, dishwashers, servers, bartenders and bellmen said it has bargained since June to increase wages and pensions, add protections against what it calls work overloads and maintain workers' health insurance costs.

Local

California 2 hours ago

California lawmakers pass landmark bills to atone for racism, but hold off on fund to take action

Oakland 13 hours ago

Oakland finalizes $105M sale of Coliseum shares

Hotel workers are also on strike in other parts of the country, the union said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSan Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us