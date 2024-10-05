Bay Area Jewish, Palestinian groups prepare for Oct 7 anniversary

Many across the Bay Area are grappling with how to mark the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack against Israel. But as the date inches closer, the FBI has issued an alert that large gatherings present attractive targets for violent attacks or hoax threats.

Per the FBI’s San Francisco office, “there is no specific and credible threat to the Bay Area at this time.” But Seth Brysk, with the American Jewish Committee, said, “Jewish Americans are scared and understandably so.”

The American Jewish Committee said several gatherings are planned to start this weekend, where many will continue to think about hostages still in Hamas’ grip.

“It’s a sad fact of life for Jews and Americans around the world that safety and security have to be part of your holiday preparations or anytime that you come together to gather,” Brysk said.

Nearly a year of fighting between Israel and Hamas has led to thousands of casualties. More than 1,200 have been killed in Israel since October 7, and in Palestine, a soaring death toll of more than 40,000.

For 16-year-old Bay Area Palestinian Zayna Elkarra, the day will remind her of her family toll.

“When it first happened, I think it just was first shock and then fear,” she said.

Palestinian-led groups are planning an international day of action on Sunday in San Francisco with a continued call for a ceasefire and arms embargo against Israel.

The Arab Resource and Organizing Center said that safety has been the top priority throughout the year of protests and marches.

“Keeping our community safe, keeping our attendees safe at these actions, and we’re going to do what we’ve been doing,” said Wassim Hage of the AROC.

According to FBI statistics, there has been both an increase in anti-Semitic and anti-arab hate crimes.

The Israel-Hamas war has also triggered a widening regional conflict, now in Lebanon.