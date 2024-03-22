jobs

A closer look: Bay Area jobs and billionaires

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two very contradicting headlines for the Bay Area dropped this week: New numbers show the region is seeing record-setting wealth and a drop in local jobs.

On the jobs front, the Bay Area's six-month streak of job gains has been broken. It is a slowdown that comes even as some tech startups are trying to find enough employees to keep growing.

Meanwhile, it turns out the region has the most billionaires of any area in the United States.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman shows the story behind the numbers in the video report above.

This article tagged under:

jobs
