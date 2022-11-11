Bay Area Veteran Among the Unsung Heroes of World War II

With each passing day, there are fewer who experienced World War II firsthand.

Among the unsung heroes of the war were the merchant marines. One Bay Area veteran is one of the merchant marines getting their due.

101-year-old John Edward Laughton, also known as “Big Ed" can tell many of those stories.

Merchant marines like Laughton were civilians, carrying supplies and people in support of the war. They were always in harm's way, often targeted by enemy submarines and planes.

Laughton spoke with NBC Bay Area's Joe Rosato Jr. about his stories.

You can watch the full story in the video above.