Bay Area Man Missing, Last Seen in Mount Shasta on May 5

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is seeking the location of a Bay Area man who went missing last month while in the city of Mount Shasta.

Davohnte Morgan, 28, was last seen in Mount Shasta on May 5. According to the Sheriff's office, he disappeared while visiting his girlfriend and left the city's downtown area on foot while wearing black sweatpants, a black turtleneck and San Francisco 49ers slide rubber sandals.

Morgan is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a thin build and had a mustache and goatee. A private reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for Morgan's return. According to the Sheriff's office, a secondary reward for anonymous witnesses is expected to be offered soon.

People with information about Morgan's location can contact the Mount Shasta Police Department at (530) 926-7540 or the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office at (530) 841-2900.