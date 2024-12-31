Ring in 2025 at these Bay Area New Year's Eve events

The end of 2024 and start of 2025 is just around the corner and cities across the Bay Area are ready to celebrate!

Here’s a list of events by region.

SAN FRANCISCO

Celebrate New Year's Eve on the San Francisco waterfront

Jan. 1, 12 a.m. – Fireworks begin at midnight and last approximately 15 minutes. Best places to view include the Ferry Building and along the promenade.

Pier 40, San Francisco

Dec. 31, 9:15 p.m.

Pier 3, San Francisco

Dec. 31, 8:45 p.m.

Pier 3, San Francisco Dec. 31, 8:45 p.m. Kaskade New Year’s Eve

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco Dec. 31, 8 p.m. 2025 San Francisco New Year’s Eve Party: Gatsby’s Yacht

San Francisco Belle, San Francisco

Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

San Francisco Belle, San Francisco Dec. 31, 9 p.m. MOANY San Francisco New Year’s Eve 2025

The Regency Center, San Francisco

Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

The Regency Center, San Francisco Dec. 31, 9 p.m. International Ball: San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve Party

W Hotel, San Francisco

Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

W Hotel, San Francisco Dec. 31, 9 p.m. The Midway SF Presents: Fresh Start 2025

900 Marin St., San Francisco

Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 1

900 Marin St., San Francisco Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 1 San Francisco's Black & White Masquerade Ball

International Art Museum of America, San Francisco

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

International Art Museum of America, San Francisco Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Comedy Countdown

Cobb's Comedy Club, San Francisco

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

SOUTH BAY

New Year's Eve Extravaganza X

Downtown Marriott Hotel, San Jose

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Silicon Valley Capital Club, San Jose

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Silicon Valley Capital Club, San Jose Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Black & White NYE 2025 - Bollywood Party

The Continental Bar Lounge & Patio, San Jose

Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.

EAST BAY

New Year Balloon Drop with Kids

Chabot Space & Science Center, Oakland

Dec. 31, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

The Lawrence, Berkeley

Dec. 31, 10:45 p.m.

Luxe Cruises, Alameda

Dec. 31, 8:15 p.m.

USS Hornet Museum, Alameda

Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

Quinn's Lighthouse, Oakland

Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.

Berkeley Marina, Berkeley

Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.

NORTH BAY

Glitter & Glam New Year’s Eve Party

Meritage Resort and Spa, Napa

Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.

Napa Valley Wine Train, Napa

Dec. 31, 9:45 a.m.

Charles M. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa

Dec. 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Barrel Proof Lounge, Santa Rosa

Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

Barrel Proof Lounge, Santa Rosa Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Disco & Diamonds

Luma Ice, Petaluma

Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

