Ring in 2025 at these Bay Area New Year's Eve events

Here's a list of events in the Bay Area to celebrate the start of 2025!

By NBC Bay Area staff

The end of 2024 and start of 2025 is just around the corner and cities across the Bay Area are ready to celebrate!

Here’s a list of events by region.

SAN FRANCISCO

  • Celebrate New Year's Eve on the San Francisco waterfront
    Jan. 1, 12 a.m. – Fireworks begin at midnight and last approximately 15 minutes. Best places to view include the Ferry Building and along the promenade.
    More details
  • Speakeasy San Francisco New Year's Eve 2025 Cruise
    Pier 40, San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 9:15 p.m.
    More details
  • Under the Fireworks Cruise
    Pier 3, San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 8:45 p.m.
    More details
  • Kaskade New Year’s Eve
    Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
    More details
  • 2025 San Francisco New Year’s Eve Party: Gatsby’s Yacht
    San Francisco Belle, San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
    More details
  • MOANY San Francisco New Year’s Eve 2025
    The Regency Center, San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
    More details
  • International Ball: San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve Party
    W Hotel, San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
    More details
  • The Midway SF Presents: Fresh Start 2025
    900 Marin St., San Francisco
    Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 1
    More details
  • San Francisco's Black & White Masquerade Ball
    International Art Museum of America, San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
    More details
  • Comedy Countdown
    Cobb's Comedy Club, San Francisco
    Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
    More details

SOUTH BAY

  • New Year's Eve Extravaganza X
    Downtown Marriott Hotel, San Jose
    Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
    More details
  • New Year’s Dinner & Reception
    Silicon Valley Capital Club, San Jose
    Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
    More details
  • Black & White NYE 2025 - Bollywood Party
    The Continental Bar Lounge & Patio, San Jose
    Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.
    More details

EAST BAY

  • New Year Balloon Drop with Kids
    Chabot Space & Science Center, Oakland
    Dec. 31, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
    More details
  • Family-Friendly 2024 Grand Finale
    The Lawrence, Berkeley
    Dec. 31, 10:45 p.m.
    More details
  • Buoy, oh Buoy, it's New Years!
    Luxe Cruises, Alameda
    Dec. 31, 8:15 p.m.
    More details
  • New Year Eve's Big Band Gala 2024
    USS Hornet Museum, Alameda
    Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
    More details
  • Fly High NYE 2025
    Quinn's Lighthouse, Oakland
    Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.
    More details
  • Berkeley New Year's Eve Signature Dinner Cruise
    Berkeley Marina, Berkeley
    Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.
    More details

NORTH BAY

  • Glitter & Glam New Year’s Eve Party
    Meritage Resort and Spa, Napa
    Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.
    More details
  • Midnight In Paris Legacy, Vista Dome and Gourmet Express
    Napa Valley Wine Train, Napa
    Dec. 31, 9:45 a.m.
    More details
  • Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!
    Charles M. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa
    Dec. 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
    More details
  • New Year's Eve: Dinner - Comedy - Live Music
    Barrel Proof Lounge, Santa Rosa
    Dec. 31, 6 p.m.
    More details
  • Disco & Diamonds
    Luma Ice, Petaluma
    Dec. 31, 6 p.m.
    More details
PENINSULA

  • Welcome to Redwood City NYE Party
    Maya Nightclub, Redwood City
    Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
    More details
  • International Masquerade New Years Eve
    Crowne Plaza Foster City, San Mateo
    Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
    More details

