Ring in 2025 at these Bay Area New Year's Eve events

The end of 2024 and start of 2025 is just around the corner and cities across the Bay Area are ready to celebrate!
Here’s a list of events by region.
SAN FRANCISCO
- Celebrate New Year's Eve on the San Francisco waterfront
Jan. 1, 12 a.m. – Fireworks begin at midnight and last approximately 15 minutes. Best places to view include the Ferry Building and along the promenade.
More details
- Speakeasy San Francisco New Year's Eve 2025 Cruise
Pier 40, San Francisco
Dec. 31, 9:15 p.m.
More details
- Under the Fireworks Cruise
Pier 3, San Francisco
Dec. 31, 8:45 p.m.
More details
- Kaskade New Year’s Eve
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
More details
- 2025 San Francisco New Year’s Eve Party: Gatsby’s Yacht
San Francisco Belle, San Francisco
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
More details
- MOANY San Francisco New Year’s Eve 2025
The Regency Center, San Francisco
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
More details
- International Ball: San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve Party
W Hotel, San Francisco
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
More details
- The Midway SF Presents: Fresh Start 2025
900 Marin St., San Francisco
Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 1
More details
- San Francisco's Black & White Masquerade Ball
International Art Museum of America, San Francisco
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
More details
- Comedy Countdown
Cobb's Comedy Club, San Francisco
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
More details
SOUTH BAY
- New Year's Eve Extravaganza X
Downtown Marriott Hotel, San Jose
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
More details
- New Year’s Dinner & Reception
Silicon Valley Capital Club, San Jose
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
More details
- Black & White NYE 2025 - Bollywood Party
The Continental Bar Lounge & Patio, San Jose
Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.
More details
EAST BAY
- New Year Balloon Drop with Kids
Chabot Space & Science Center, Oakland
Dec. 31, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
More details
- Family-Friendly 2024 Grand Finale
The Lawrence, Berkeley
Dec. 31, 10:45 p.m.
More details
- Buoy, oh Buoy, it's New Years!
Luxe Cruises, Alameda
Dec. 31, 8:15 p.m.
More details
- New Year Eve's Big Band Gala 2024
USS Hornet Museum, Alameda
Dec. 31, 7 p.m.
More details
- Fly High NYE 2025
Quinn's Lighthouse, Oakland
Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.
More details
- Berkeley New Year's Eve Signature Dinner Cruise
Berkeley Marina, Berkeley
Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.
More details
NORTH BAY
- Glitter & Glam New Year’s Eve Party
Meritage Resort and Spa, Napa
Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.
More details
- Midnight In Paris Legacy, Vista Dome and Gourmet Express
Napa Valley Wine Train, Napa
Dec. 31, 9:45 a.m.
More details
- Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!
Charles M. Schulz Museum, Santa Rosa
Dec. 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
More details
- New Year's Eve: Dinner - Comedy - Live Music
Barrel Proof Lounge, Santa Rosa
Dec. 31, 6 p.m.
More details
- Disco & Diamonds
Luma Ice, Petaluma
Dec. 31, 6 p.m.
More details
PENINSULA
- Welcome to Redwood City NYE Party
Maya Nightclub, Redwood City
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.
More details
- International Masquerade New Years Eve
Crowne Plaza Foster City, San Mateo
Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
More details