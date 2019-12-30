Bay Area New Year’s Eve Event Guide

Looking for the best places to be or the funnest things to do to celebrate the New Year? Here's a list of events that may help:

John Oliver

SF Masonic // San Francisco

Shows Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2

>> Details here

New Year’s Eve With Seth Macfarlane and the SF Symphony

Davies Symphony Hall // San Francisco

Show at 8 p.m.

>> Details here

New Year’s Eve at WinterFest

Great America // Santa Clara

5 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

>> Details here

27th Annual Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show

Tabard Theatre // San Jose

Show starts at 6 p.m.

>> Details here

Lighten Up New Year’s Eve With Brian Copeland and His Funny Friends!

San Leandro Center for the Performing Arts // San Leandro

Show starts at 7 p.m.

>> Details here

Deadmau5

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium // San Francisco

Shows at 8 and 9 p.m.

>> Details here

Hometown Heroes: San Francisco’s Last Laughs

Cobb’s Comedy Club // San Francisco

Shows at 7 and 10 p.m.

>> Details here

Greg Proops

Punch Line // San Francisco

Shows at 7:45 and 10:15 p.m.

>> Details here

New Year’s Eve Black & Gold Block Party

Straits and Sino at Santana Row // San Jose

Starts at 9 p.m.

>> Details here

New Year’s Day Half Marathon, 10K and 5K

Lake Chabot // Castro Valley

Races begin at 8:30, 8:55 and 9:10 a.m.

>> Details here

New Year’s Eve Party at Hard Rock Café

Hard Rock Café // San Francisco

5 p.m. – midnight

>> Details here

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Over San Francisco Bay

Midnight

>> Details here

The Perfect View

Commonwealth Club // San Francisco

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

>> Details here

Portugal. The Man

Fox Theater // Oakland

Show at 9 p.m.

>> Details here

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The Fillmore // San Francisco

Show at 9 p.m.

>> Details here

The Claypool Lennon Delirium

The Warfield // San Francisco

Show at 9 p.m.

>> Details here

International New Year’s Eve Party Masquerade Ball

Marriott // San Mateo

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

>> Details here

New Year’s Eve 2020

Blackhawk Museum // Danville

9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

>> Details here

Masquerade NYE 2020 at Beer Baron

Beer Baron // Livermore

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

>> Details here

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!

Charles Schulz Museum // Santa Rosa

Ball drops at noon and 3 p.m.

>> Details here

NYE: Watch Night Sing

Glide Memorial Church // San Francisco

8 p.m. – midnight

>> Details here

New Bohemia NYE 2020

The Mint // San Francisco

9 p.m. – 3:30 a.m.

>> Details here

NYE Dinner Train

Napa Valley Wine Train // Napa

Boarding begins at 6 p.m.

>> Details here