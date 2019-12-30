ringing in 2020

Bay Area New Year’s Eve Event Guide

By NBC Bay Area staff

Looking for the best places to be or the funnest things to do to celebrate the New Year? Here's a list of events that may help:

John Oliver
SF Masonic // San Francisco
Shows Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2
>> Details here

New Year’s Eve With Seth Macfarlane and the SF Symphony
Davies Symphony Hall // San Francisco
Show at 8 p.m.
>> Details here

New Year’s Eve at WinterFest
Great America // Santa Clara
5 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
>> Details here

27th Annual Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show
Tabard Theatre // San Jose
Show starts at 6 p.m.
>> Details here

Lighten Up New Year’s Eve With Brian Copeland and His Funny Friends!
San Leandro Center for the Performing Arts // San Leandro
Show starts at 7 p.m.
>> Details here

Deadmau5
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium // San Francisco
Shows at 8 and 9 p.m.
>> Details here

Hometown Heroes: San Francisco’s Last Laughs
Cobb’s Comedy Club // San Francisco
Shows at 7 and 10 p.m.
>> Details here

Greg Proops
Punch Line // San Francisco
Shows at 7:45 and 10:15 p.m.
>> Details here

New Year’s Eve Black & Gold Block Party
Straits and Sino at Santana Row // San Jose
Starts at 9 p.m.
>> Details here

New Year’s Day Half Marathon, 10K and 5K
Lake Chabot // Castro Valley
Races begin at 8:30, 8:55 and 9:10 a.m.
>> Details here

New Year’s Eve Party at Hard Rock Café
Hard Rock Café // San Francisco
5 p.m. – midnight
>> Details here

New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Over San Francisco Bay
Midnight
>> Details here

The Perfect View
Commonwealth Club // San Francisco
9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
>> Details here

Portugal. The Man
Fox Theater // Oakland
Show at 9 p.m.
>> Details here

Preservation Hall Jazz Band
The Fillmore // San Francisco
Show at 9 p.m.
>> Details here

The Claypool Lennon Delirium
The Warfield // San Francisco
Show at 9 p.m.
>> Details here

International New Year’s Eve Party Masquerade Ball
Marriott // San Mateo
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
>> Details here

New Year’s Eve 2020
Blackhawk Museum // Danville
9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
>> Details here

Masquerade NYE 2020 at Beer Baron
Beer Baron // Livermore
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
>> Details here

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!
Charles Schulz Museum // Santa Rosa
Ball drops at noon and 3 p.m.
>> Details here

NYE: Watch Night Sing
Glide Memorial Church // San Francisco
8 p.m. – midnight
>> Details here

New Bohemia NYE 2020
The Mint // San Francisco
9 p.m. – 3:30 a.m.
>> Details here

NYE Dinner Train
Napa Valley Wine Train // Napa
Boarding begins at 6 p.m.
>> Details here

