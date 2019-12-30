Bay Area New Year’s Eve Event Guide

Looking for the best places to be or the funnest things to do to celebrate the New Year? Here's a list of events that may help:
John Oliver
SF Masonic // San Francisco
Shows Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2
New Year’s Eve With Seth Macfarlane and the SF Symphony
Davies Symphony Hall // San Francisco
Show at 8 p.m.
Local
New Year’s Eve at WinterFest
Great America // Santa Clara
5 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
27th Annual Big Fat Year End Kiss Off Comedy Show
Tabard Theatre // San Jose
Show starts at 6 p.m.
Lighten Up New Year’s Eve With Brian Copeland and His Funny Friends!
San Leandro Center for the Performing Arts // San Leandro
Show starts at 7 p.m.
Deadmau5
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium // San Francisco
Shows at 8 and 9 p.m.
Hometown Heroes: San Francisco’s Last Laughs
Cobb’s Comedy Club // San Francisco
Shows at 7 and 10 p.m.
Greg Proops
Punch Line // San Francisco
Shows at 7:45 and 10:15 p.m.
New Year’s Eve Black & Gold Block Party
Straits and Sino at Santana Row // San Jose
Starts at 9 p.m.
New Year’s Day Half Marathon, 10K and 5K
Lake Chabot // Castro Valley
Races begin at 8:30, 8:55 and 9:10 a.m.
New Year’s Eve Party at Hard Rock Café
Hard Rock Café // San Francisco
5 p.m. – midnight
New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Over San Francisco Bay
Midnight
The Perfect View
Commonwealth Club // San Francisco
9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Portugal. The Man
Fox Theater // Oakland
Show at 9 p.m.
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
The Fillmore // San Francisco
Show at 9 p.m.
The Claypool Lennon Delirium
The Warfield // San Francisco
Show at 9 p.m.
International New Year’s Eve Party Masquerade Ball
Marriott // San Mateo
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
New Year’s Eve 2020
Blackhawk Museum // Danville
9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
Masquerade NYE 2020 at Beer Baron
Beer Baron // Livermore
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!
Charles Schulz Museum // Santa Rosa
Ball drops at noon and 3 p.m.
NYE: Watch Night Sing
Glide Memorial Church // San Francisco
8 p.m. – midnight
New Bohemia NYE 2020
The Mint // San Francisco
9 p.m. – 3:30 a.m.
NYE Dinner Train
Napa Valley Wine Train // Napa
Boarding begins at 6 p.m.
