Holidays

Bay Area officials remind residents to leave New Year's fireworks to the professionals

By Bob Redell

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the Bay Area gets ready to ring in 2025, authorities are once again urging residents to leave fireworks to the professionals.

While wildfire danger is low, the risk of getting injured or killed by an illegal firework is high.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"It only takes a split second for your life to change with a mini explosion going off either in your hand or in your face or next to someone you love," Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Capt. Chris Toler said.

NBC Bay Area's Bob Redell has more in the video report above.

Holidays 3 hours ago

Ring in 2025 at these Bay Area New Year's Eve events

Air Quality 4 hours ago

Bay Area residents asked to refrain from wood burning, setting off fireworks

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Holidays
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us