Bay Area officials remind residents to leave New Year's fireworks to the professionals

As the Bay Area gets ready to ring in 2025, authorities are once again urging residents to leave fireworks to the professionals.

While wildfire danger is low, the risk of getting injured or killed by an illegal firework is high.

"It only takes a split second for your life to change with a mini explosion going off either in your hand or in your face or next to someone you love," Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Capt. Chris Toler said.

NBC Bay Area's Bob Redell has more in the video report above.