Bay Area Organizations Hold Rallies, Vigils to Condemn Anti-Asian Attacks

Gov. Gavin Newsom joined local Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community leaders in San Francisco on Friday to discuss and condemn the recent violent acts committed against Asian people both in the city and across the country.

The joint briefing came just three days after eight people - six of them Asian women - were killed in shootings at three different spas in the Atlanta area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Across the Bay Area, multiple hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community have been reported over the last year, particularly attacks on elderly people without provocation. Local organizations are now rallying to “Stop AAPI Hate.”

Below is a list of local events taking place this weekend:

San Francisco

Chinatown AAPI Protest at Portsmouth Square -- Saturday 12 p.m.

SF AIDS Memorial Quilt Ceremony at national AIDS Memorial Grove -- Saturday 12 p.m.

Peninsula

Daly City AAPI Support Rally at City Hall -- Saturday 12 p.m.

Brisbane AAPI Support Vigil at Brisbane Community Park -- Saturday 4 p.m.

East Bay