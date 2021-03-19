Bay Area Organizations Hold Rallies, Vigils to Condemn Anti-Asian Attacks

Gov. Gavin Newsom joined local Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community leaders in San Francisco on Friday to discuss and condemn the recent violent acts committed against Asian people both in the city and across the country.
The joint briefing came just three days after eight people - six of them Asian women - were killed in shootings at three different spas in the Atlanta area.
Across the Bay Area, multiple hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community have been reported over the last year, particularly attacks on elderly people without provocation. Local organizations are now rallying to “Stop AAPI Hate.”
Local
Below is a list of local events taking place this weekend:
San Francisco
- Chinatown AAPI Protest at Portsmouth Square -- Saturday 12 p.m.
- SF AIDS Memorial Quilt Ceremony at national AIDS Memorial Grove -- Saturday 12 p.m.
Peninsula
- Daly City AAPI Support Rally at City Hall -- Saturday 12 p.m.
- Brisbane AAPI Support Vigil at Brisbane Community Park -- Saturday 4 p.m.
East Bay
- Oakland AAPI Support Rally at Madison Park -- Saturday 2 p.m.
- Oakland Skaters AAPI Support Skate at Madison Park -- Saturday 2 p.m.
- Oakland AAPI Attack Victim Pak Ho Vigil at Jayne Ave & Perkins St. intersection -- Saturday 7 p.m.