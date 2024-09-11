What follows is a story I haven't shared, until only recently, with anyone outside of my immediate family.

About a month ago at my health club, a man collapsed next to me in the locker room. We were the only two people in there. The man, who appeared to be roughly my age, was breathing irregularly, and, checking his wrist, I couldn't find a pulse. I quickly ran to the front desk, told them to call 911, then returned to the locker room.

It has been years since I have been trained how to do CPR but a couple of principles have stuck with me: the sooner you start CPR the better, and something (even less-than-perfect CPR) is better than nothing. So, I kneeled next to the man and started pumping his chest. It was probably only a minute or two before staff members arrived with the automatic defibrillator. It certainly felt longer than that. Paramedics were there just a couple of minutes later.

Sadly, the gentleman did not survive.

The purpose of sharing this story is not to solicit sympathy or praise for myself. That said, I am proud of how I responded. It was a stressful and uncomfortable situation but I found myself willing to do something to at least try and save a stranger's life.

The reason I am sharing the experience is to let others know they have an opportunity to do the same thing. I know that participating in a blood drive is outside of many people's comfort zone but it is something that can literally save another person's life.

I am hosting the 8th Annual Bay Area Proud Blood Drive on Saturday, September 14, from 8 am until 2 pm. All the information is in the flier below. You can book an appointment by clicking on this link. Walk-ins are also welcome.

I'd love it if you would consider going outside your comfort zone to help us.

I look forward to seeing you there.

Garvin