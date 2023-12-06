Bay Area Proud

Bride, forced to call off wedding, donates $15,000 reception to nonprofit that once helped her family

NBC Universal, Inc.

Turning something unfortunate into something unforgettable.

When, just days before the big day, a South Bay bride was forced to call off her wedding, she faced more than just an emotionally difficult situation. There was a practical one, as well: what to do about the reception.

The $15,000 event was already paid for and it was too close to the date to request a refund.

So, the bride decided to turn her pain into someone else's joy. She donated the entire event to a San Jose-based nonprofit, Parents Helping Parents. PHP supports families with children living with disabilities and had once provided help to the bride's family.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I've never heard of anyone ever calling a nonprofit and saying, 'We want to donate a $15,000 party in two weeks to you.' This just doesn't happen," said Maria Daane, PHP's Executive Director.

PHP quickly spread the word among their clients and soon had 100 RSVPs for the event.

The party, hosted at Gilroy's Eagle Ridge Golf Club, included not only dinner and dessert but a DJ, a photo booth, and a fireworks display.

Local

Oakland 27 mins ago

Group of Oakland teachers to hold ‘teach-in' on war in Gaza

earthquake 3 hours ago

M2.5 earthquake rattles near San Jose, USGS says

Liz Schwarz said it was a rare and special treat for her daughter, Paige, and others like her. "It's wonderful to be included and have this celebration of who our community is," Schwartz said.

This article tagged under:

Bay Area ProudParents Helping Parents
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us