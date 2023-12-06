Bride, forced to call off wedding, donates $15,000 reception to nonprofit that once helped her family

Turning something unfortunate into something unforgettable.

When, just days before the big day, a South Bay bride was forced to call off her wedding, she faced more than just an emotionally difficult situation. There was a practical one, as well: what to do about the reception.

The $15,000 event was already paid for and it was too close to the date to request a refund.

So, the bride decided to turn her pain into someone else's joy. She donated the entire event to a San Jose-based nonprofit, Parents Helping Parents. PHP supports families with children living with disabilities and had once provided help to the bride's family.

"I've never heard of anyone ever calling a nonprofit and saying, 'We want to donate a $15,000 party in two weeks to you.' This just doesn't happen," said Maria Daane, PHP's Executive Director.

PHP quickly spread the word among their clients and soon had 100 RSVPs for the event.

The party, hosted at Gilroy's Eagle Ridge Golf Club, included not only dinner and dessert but a DJ, a photo booth, and a fireworks display.

Liz Schwarz said it was a rare and special treat for her daughter, Paige, and others like her. "It's wonderful to be included and have this celebration of who our community is," Schwartz said.