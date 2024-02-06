South SF man on a mission of kindness is rewarding those who follow

In 2022, Bryan Tsiliacos vowed to perform 30 acts of kindness before reaching his 30th birthday. The quest earned him national acclaim, even being recognized by People Magazine as one of “America’s Kindest People.”

Tsiliacos' goal, though, was never the attention. It was to inspire others to join in his mission.

That is why, last year, when an East Bay 10-year-old said he was inspired by Tsiliacos to perform 10 acts of kindness to celebrate his birthday, Tsiliacos knew he was on the right track. He just wanted to move faster on that track.

“How do I encourage others to embrace kindness in their decade of life and that’s when a ‘Decade of Kindness’ was born,” Tsiliacos said.

“Decade of Kindness” is an initiative to spread kindness created by Tsiliacos. Under this project, Tsiliacos awards a monthly prize of one thousand dollars to individuals who do something kind for others. At the end of the year, a grand prize of ten thousand dollars will go towards someone who achieves ten acts of kindness.

Tsiliacos is funding the venture himself.

“I value kindness and I believe in it so much that I'm willing to take my own personal savings to encourage and recognize acts of kindness,” Tsiliacos said.

This week, Tsiliacos awarded his first monthly award to a San Diego teenager who handed out one thousand friendship bracelets in exchange for the recipients to perform one act of kindness in return.

“Kindness has made a world of difference in my life and now I'm passionate about spreading that positivity in others,” Tsiliacos said.