Bay Area Residents Continue to Call for Solidarity with Iranian Protesters

Iranian Americans in the Bay Area continue efforts to raise awareness for the ongoing uprising in Iran.

At San Francisco’s Union Square Sunday, photos were assembled of people reportedly killed in the ongoing protests in Iran.

It’s been 80 days since the uprising began following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22. She died in September after being detained by morality police.

“We want freedom in all aspects," said Peymaneh Shafi with the Iranian American Community of Northern California. "For women to be able to hold positions be in government. They can study whatever they want. They can sing. They can ride their bike. They can go out of the country without their father or husbands’ permission. Those are the basic human rights that women of Iran are deprived of."

This weekend, Iran’s attorney general made comments suggesting the country’s controversial morality police will be disbanded.

“Then, he goes on to explaining that the judiciary does not have anything to do, which is a wishy-washy way of basically saying that there are things happening, and he as one of the top officials of the country does not know,” said Hamid Azimi, Communications Director for the Iranian American Community for Northern California.

Azimi said he is skeptical of the attorney general’s comments, noting there’s been no official confirmation from state officials.

