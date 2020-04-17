coronavirus

Bay Area Sees Decline of New COVID-19 Cases

San Francisco saw 36 cases from Sunday to Wednesday this week, compared to 126 over the same span last week. 

By Ian Cull

There are some encouraging signs in the Bay Area. 

The South Bay, which has been hit the hardest by COVID-19 saw declining numbers of new cases Thursday -- the lowest in 10 days. 

Officials caution there will be good days and bad days but it was the first time the South Bay had seen 40 or fewer cases.

It seems like for now, the growth rate is slowing and the number of hospitalizations is down from April 1.

The governor said however, that people should keep staying at home.

“You have successfully bent and arguably flattened the curve in California,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “We continue to need to maintain our vigilance guided not by political decision making, but guided by facts, guided by data, guided by science.”

UCSF Doctor Peter Chin-Hong said we still need widespread testing and contact tracing, but the numbers are encouraging.

“The essence of flattening the curve means that maybe you don’t get fewer cases overall, but it really means our hospital resources are on top of the demands that the patients bring,” Chin-Hong said.

