Bay Area Senior Care Facilities Begin Seeing Positive Coronavirus Test Results

One of the places doctors warn could be most vulnerable to the coronavirus is senior care facilities and on Thursday one of the largest in Los Altos announced its first case, hours after another facility in Burlingame announced at least five cases.

The Los Altos Sub-Acute and Rehabilitation Center said it took precautions when the coronavirus outbreak started. But on March 13, a 75-year-old man was admitted from a local hospital who came down with a fever the next day. The center then found out the man tested positive for COVID-19.

“Very concerned about the older people there,” said Los Altos resident Barry Bernett. “But happy to hear they have the person isolated and as of now, they’re still doing okay.”

The San Mateo County Public Health Department said Wednesday that six residents at Atria Senior Living in Burlingame are in the hospital, three of which have tested positive for coronavirus. Bob Redell reports.

In San Mateo County, the virus is spreading. The Atria Burlingame Senior Living site had its first positive test Sunday. Since then, Atria’s senior vice president of care Mike Gentry told NBC Bay Area four more have been confirmed.

He also reported the appropriate agencies, including the CDC, confirmed Atria had taken all proper control measures.

People still reeling from the new Los Altos case say both facilities seem to be doing what they can.

Both facilities are being monitored by the CDC and public health departments and unlike some of the earlier cases, including several in Washington state, everyone knows exactly what they’re dealing with and responding accordingly.

It’s what residents can do to prevent it that is still trying to be figured out.

