Bay Area Weather Forecast: Gusty Winds, Rain, Cold Temperatures, Low Elevation Snow

Bay Area residents, get ready for a wild week of weather.

A storm system arriving Tuesday and continuing through Saturday will bring rain, gusty winds, chilly temperatures and even low elevation snow to the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

An impactful storm system will bring rain, wind, cold and even low elevation snow to portions of the region this week. Keep up with forecast changes and stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/a2uycWLJVp — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 21, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Wind advisory

A wind advisory has been issued for the entire Bay Area between 1 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Northwest winds will be blowing at about 25 to 35 mph, with gusts in the higher elevations potentially reaching 65 mph, the weather service said.

Downed trees and power outages are possible.

Winter storm watch

Believe it or not, a winter storm watch has been issued for the Santa Cruz Mountains along with Mount Hamilton and surrounding peaks in Santa Clara County. The weather service said snow could start falling sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Accumulating snow is possible, especially for elevations at or above 1,500 feet, according to the weather service.

By the end of the day Saturday, Mount Hamilton and surrounding peaks could pick up anywhere from 6 to 18 inches of snowfall, according to the weather service. Smaller pockets in the Santa Cruz Mountains could have similar snowfall totals.

Rainfall forecast

This week won't be a washout. Between Tuesday night and Saturday, most of the Bay Area is forecasted to receive anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of rain. Locations in the Santa Cruz Mountains could see an inch to 1.5 inches of rainfall.

Ponding on roadways is expected, but widespread flooding is not anticipated, according to the weather service.

Frost advisory and freeze watch

Chilly temperatures return Wednesday and will continue through the week, the weather service said.

Locations along the coast and near the San Francisco Bay will be under a frost advisory during the overnight and morning hours. All other areas will be under a freeze watch.

High surf advisory, gale warning and beach hazards statement

Beachgoers and mariners, expect hazardous conditions – rough seas, high surf and dangerous currents – along the coast and out on the water.

Here's a quick video update on the the potential for rain, low elevation snow, strong winds, and cold temperatures this week. Keep up with the forecast and stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/PpR6P6ymdX — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 21, 2023

Track the storm with our interactive radar

Monitor PG&E outages