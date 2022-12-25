Bay Area Weather: Moderate to Heavy Rain in the Forecast This Week

Mother Nature is set to deliver a post-Christmas gift to the Bay Area: much-needed rain.

A "potent weather system" is forecasted to bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds to the region beginning late Monday and continuing into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Today: Merry Warm



Tomorrow Night: Rain in the North Bay



Tuesday: Moderate to Heavy Rain



Here's a look at the updated forecast total rain for the entire event through Tuesday Night#CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/RiM3I605cm — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 25, 2022

The rain could lead to localized flooding and rapid rising along creeks, streams and rivers, the weather service said.

Weather officials are urging residents to clean out their gutters, remove leaves from storm drains, inspect their wiper blades, and tie down any loose objects and decorations before the storm arrives.

#HappyHolidays Wet weather returns starting late Monday and into Tuesday, with a potent weather system. Expect gusty winds, periods of moderate to heavy rain, and localized flooding as well as rapid rises on area streams, creeks, and rivers. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/kAsMnmExtr — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 25, 2022

