Bay Area Weather: Moderate to Heavy Rain in the Forecast This Week

By NBC Bay Area staff

Mother Nature is set to deliver a post-Christmas gift to the Bay Area: much-needed rain.

A "potent weather system" is forecasted to bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds to the region beginning late Monday and continuing into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain could lead to localized flooding and rapid rising along creeks, streams and rivers, the weather service said.

Weather officials are urging residents to clean out their gutters, remove leaves from storm drains, inspect their wiper blades, and tie down any loose objects and decorations before the storm arrives.

