San Mateo woman returning home after being kidnapped in Mexico, FBI says

A San Mateo woman who was kidnapped in Mexico last year is safe and returning to the United States, the FBI announced Saturday.

Monica De Leon Barba was kidnapped in Tepatitlan, Jalisco, Mexico, while walking home from work with her dog on November 29, 2022.

She was released by her captors Friday night and is en route to the United States, where she will be reunited with her family and dog after spending eight months in captivity, according to the FBI.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation into the identity of her captors remains ongoing.

"On behalf of the FBI, I want to extend my sincere thanks to our law enforcement partners, to the family, and to the San Mateo community for their continued engagement and advocacy," Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp of the FBI San Francisco Field Office in a statement.