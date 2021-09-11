Bay Area's Air Quality Improving Despite Northern California Wildfires

The air quality of the greater San Francisco Bay Area is improving this weekend despite the continuing burning of numerous wildfires in northern California, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

For Sunday, the air quality is expected to be moderate in the Coast and Central Bay and Santa Clara Valley zones, while it is expected to be good in the South Central Bay, Northern and Eastern zones.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading is expected to be 57 Sunday for the Coast and Central Bay zones, and 55 for the Santa Clara Valley Zone. It will be 50 for the Northern Zone, 45 for the Eastern Zone and 46 for the South Central Bay Zone.

The Northern Zone is comprised of Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties.

The Coast and Central Bay Zone is made up of the city of San Francisco, the Marin and San Mateo counties' coastline and East Bay cities from Oakland to Richmond.

The Eastern Zone is comprised of Solano County, central and eastern Contra Costa County and eastern Alameda County.

The South Central Bay Zone is comprised of southern Alameda and San Mateo counties.

The Santa Clara Valley Zone is all of Santa Clara County, including the city of San Jose.