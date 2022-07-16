Belmont Police Investigate Armed Robberies

Police in Belmont are investigating two armed robberies that occurred in the last month.

The suspect remains on the loose.

The first armed robbery occurred at about 8:30 p.m. June 10 in the 400 block of El Camino Real. The second armed robbery occurred in the same block at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

In both incidents, the victims were approached by a male suspect, approximately 20 to 25 years old and wearing a black mask. He displayed a semi-automatic firearm to the victims and demanded money. He fled the area on foot and was never located despite extensive searches of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belmont Police Department at (650) 595-7400 or the department's tip line at (650) 598-3000.