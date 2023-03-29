Berkeley Unified School District Considering Reparations for Black Students, to Create Task Force

The Berkeley Unified School District could be the first in the nation to offer reparations for Black students.

The school district will hold its first meeting about creating a task force Thursday.

Black students who walk into Berkeley High School could be recipients of not just an education, but reparations in the future.

“If we do this we will be the first school district in the nation to provide reparations or to even explore what true reparations would even look like for our students,” said BUSD board member Ka’Dijah Brown.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

At an informational meeting Thursday, Berkeley Unified School District will be looking to fill spots that include board members, teachers, community members and at least one student.

The work has already begun on a state level. Earlier Wednesday in Sacramento, a panel considering reparations were told by economists.

It could cost California more than $800 billion to compensate Black residents for generations of over policing, disproportionate incarceration and housing discrimination.

It’s an estimate two in a half times the state’s budget.

Those numbers are what’s driving some criticism about the plans on all levels.

Last Tuesday in Alameda County, Supervisor Nate Miley said a small handful opposed their plans to move forward with reparations efforts.

“It’s not about giving African Americans a paycheck what it’s about is trying to look at the historical discrimination. And disparities that have impacted the quality of life for African Americans in Alameda County,” he said.

Miley added that he’s not sure about how the different work being done on reparations will come together yet. But he’s excited students could be involved in BUSD.

BUSD said eventually, the committee will be tasked to figure out, what true reparations, funding sources and structure and implementation would look like.

“Excellence in education is not a zero sum process and so we every single day engage in many opportunities and engage in many initiatives that allow excellence in education and so this will be just one of those opportunities,” Brown said.

Berkeley Public Schools will hold the informational meeting about this reparations task force Thursday at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit berkeleyschools.net.