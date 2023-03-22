Berkeley's Eastwind Books to Close Its Doors

In less than a month, Berkeley is set to lose one of the first Asian-American bookstores in the country.

For decades, Eastwind Books in Berkeley held space for Asian American authors that often couldn't be found at mainstream bookstores.

It was a mission for co-owners Harvey and Beatrice Dong, who bought the store in the late 1990s.

Both were activists during the civil rights movement and among other things protested for ethnic studies curriculum at college campuses.

“We need to promote Asian American studies, the American public doesn’t know much of people of color in the United States,” said Eastwind Books co-owner Harvey Dong.

The store not only carried titles you can't find in bigger stores, but also provided a space for those authors to promote upcoming books.

But at the end of April, the store will close for good. Harvey and Beatrice said there are a number of reasons, both personal and financial.

Customers told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that it will be a huge loss for the community.

“The books in this store presents the real truth of what Asian Americans have to go through,” said customer Connie Chan.

“My heart broke, a lot of history,” said customer Roxanne Jones.

As for what’s next, Harvey Dong said they’re adjusting to the new marketplace by taking their book store online. They also plan to continue book promotion events for Asian American authors.

While the business model may be changing, the mission of Eastwind Books will remain the same.

“The physical bookstore will no longer be here but our mission giving voice to the community though books and literature will continue,” Harvey Dong said.