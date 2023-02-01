Beyoncé Is Coming to the Bay Area as Part of Her Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is hitting the road for a world tour, and one of her stops will be at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

"Queen Bey" is scheduled to perform at the home of the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 30 as part of her Renaissance World Tour, which kicks off in May.

Her only other California stop will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Sept. 2.

Fans hoping to score tickets can register on the tour website.