Biden meets with Navalny's family, attends fundraiser before leaving the Bay Area

President Joe Biden departed the Bay Area Thursday afternoon following a tumultuous trip.

Biden encountered protestors and longtime supporters during his three-day fundraising swing through California, which included a visit with the family of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian prison last week. The fundraising was capped by a visit to a big ticket event in Silicon Valley.

During his meeting with Navalny's widow and daughter, Yulia and Dasha, Biden expressed what he called heartfelt condolences, expressed admiration for the Russian opposition leader and in a brief stop with reporters vowed to take action against Vladimir Putin.

"We’re going to be announcing sanctions against Putin, who is responsible for his death, tomorrow," Biden said. "But one thing that was made clear to me is that Yulia is going to continue to fight them all the way. We’re not letting up."

Biden then left San Francisco by way of Marine One from the Marina Green to the Peninsula for a high-priced fundraiser in Los Altos Hills, hosted by Silicon Valley power couple Judy and George Marcus.

"I think we get a little bit taken for granted that our vote will automatically be blue and for Biden," Deborah Vincent of Los Altos said. "I think it’s great that he puts in a little bit of effort here."

Others said they would’ve liked to have asked Biden some questions about the political climate and recent issues.

"Forgiving student loans," Ken Asplund of San Jose said. "We paid for our daughter to go to college. We’re paying for our son to go to college. We don’t make a boatload of money. I’ve got a problem with that...if you take a loan you need to pay it back.”