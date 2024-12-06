Black Joy Parade: A Celebration of Culture and Community

Experience the joy, culture, and community at the 9th Annual Black Joy Parade, returning to downtown Oakland on Sunday, February 23, 2025. Presented by Black Infant Health, this year’s parade promises an authentic, unapologetically Black atmosphere where guests of all backgrounds are invited to join in the joy. The celebration includes a parade, live performances, local vendors, and family-friendly activities.

The day kicks off with a parade featuring over 100 contingents, from classic car clubs to dance troupes and elaborate floats competing for the “Best in Flow” award. Enjoy live music on two performance stages, a dedicated kids’ zone, a skating rink, and over 150 Black-owned vendors offering handmade goods, food, and cultural services.

This year's theme, “Optimism,” encourages attendees to cherish the small moments that bring joy to daily life and to celebrate the connections that unite us.

When: Sunday, February 23rd at 12:30PM

Where: Downtown Oakland, CA

For more information, please click HERE.