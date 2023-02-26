Oakland

Black Joy Parade Returns in Oakland

By Christie Smith

The Black Joy Parade returned to downtown Oakland Sunday.

It’s the sixth annual parade celebrating the Black experience and contributions to community and culture, and it went on rain or shine.

Pleasanton resident Steve Vieux and his family bundled up and came early to scope out a spot.

“It’s nice coming together to showcase culture, not only to ourselves but to other people outside Black community, he said.

The parade went down five city blocks, celebrating Black Heritage. It’s the largest family friendly event of its kind in California.

Even with the cold temperatures and wet weather at times, spirits were not dampened for spectators cheering from the side, like sisters Vickie and Rhonda Gilbert of Hayward.

“It’s raining, but you gotta support our people. It’s a great time. Even though, you know, with the weather and everything. Me and my sister came out. It’s our second year,” said Rhonda Gilbert.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.

