A stretch of roadway leading to San Francisco City Hall has been painted over with a mural that spells out “BLACK LIVES MATTER."

The mural is located on Fulton Street between Webster and Octavia streets, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Similar murals have been painted in Oakland and Washington, D.C.

