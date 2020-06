Oakland's 15th Street now features a mural that spells out "#BLACK LIVES MATTER" with yellow paint between Harrison Street and Broadway.

The mural is similar to many others installed in cities, including Sacramento and Washington, D.C.

Mayor Libby Schaaf posted on social media thanking the city's art community for making the mural happen.

