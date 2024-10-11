San Francisco

Fleet Week SF: How will weather impact the Blue Angels air show?

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco’s illustrious fog could have a negative impact this weekend on Fleet Week’s always thrilling air show featuring the Blue Angels.

Event officials said Friday's air show was given the green light after performers were briefed about the conditions.

According to the Blue Angels, in order to do a high show the ceiling has to be 8,000 feet or higher and the visibility has to be at least 3 nautical miles. Under those conditions, the Blue Angels are able to perform their iconic rolls, loops, passes, and diamond formation.

Look up! Fighter jets and other aircraft will abuzz the Bay Area as part of San Francisco Fleet Week. Close close to 1 million visitors are expected this weekend in the city. Pete Suratos reports.

Overcast conditions would require a cloud ceiling of at least 4,500 feet for the Blue Angels to execute a low show, which would include pilots performing some maneuvers, but none of the rolling.

If the ceiling drops to 1,000 feet, viewers will see a flat show. The Blue Angels will not fly if clouds are lower than 1,000 feet.

The Blue Angels will headline the scheduled air shows, but there will be plenty of other aerial performances.

Below you can find schedules for the air shows. Keep in mind that the listed performers and performance times are subject to change.

Fleet Week air show schedule – Friday, Oct. 11

TIMEPERFORMANCE
12:45 p.m.Anthem - U.S. Navy Parachute Team
United Airlines
MH-65/C-27 Demo
Break
Major Thomas Duffy - U-2
F-22 Demo
F-22 Heritage Flight - F-22/P-51
Ace Maker - T-33
Break
Randy Howell/Cory Lovell - Dual
F-35B Demo
United Airlines
Break
3 p.m.Blue Angels - Fat Albert
Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

Fleet Week air show schedule – Saturday, Oct. 12

TIMEPERFORMANCE
12:30 p.m.Anthem - U.S. Navy Parachute Team
United Airlines
MH-65/C-27 Demo
Break
Patriots Jet Team
F-22 Demo
F-22 Heritage Flight - F-22/P-51
Ace Maker - T-33
Break
F-35B Demo
Randy Howell/Cory Lovell - Dual
United Airlines
Break
3 p.m.Blue Angels - Fat Albert
Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

Fleet Week air show schedule – Sunday, Oct. 13

TIMEPERFORMANCE
12:30 p.m.Anthem - U.S. Navy Parachute Team
United Airlines
MH-65/C-27 Demo
Break
Patriots Jet Team
F-22 Demo
F-22 Heritage Flight - F-22/P-51
Ace Maker - T-33
Break
F-35B Demo
Randy Howell/Cory Lovell - Dual
United Airlines
Break
3 p.m.Blue Angels - Fat Albert
Blue Angels Team 1 - 6

For more information about Fleet Week, check out our detailed Fleet Week events guide.

