Body Found Near Pier 22 in San Francisco: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating after a body was recovered in the water near Pier 22 Saturday afternoon.

At around 12:23 p.m., SFPD said their officers responded to the area of Pier 22 regarding a possible body in the water.

Police said they found "an unresponsive body" in the water and medics were summoned to assist with the incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

