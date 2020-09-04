Pleasanton

Body Found Near Trail in Pleasanton: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Investigators on Friday morning were at the scene where the body of a male was found near a trail Thursday evening in Pleasanton, according to police.

At about 5:30 p.m., the Pleasanton Police Department received a report of a body near the Marilyn Murphy Kane Trail. Officers responded and confirmed a male body at the scene, police said.

Investigators with the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit were at the scene Friday morning, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

It is not yet known if there was any foul play involved as it is early in the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Silacci at 925-931-5100. Please reference case no. 20-28577

