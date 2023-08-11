transportation

When will public be allowed to book robotaxi trips with Cruise, Waymo?

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Effective immediately, Cruise and Waymo's robotaxis have permission to operate 24/7 across San Francisco and parts of San Mateo County, but it's not yet clear when the general public will be allowed to book trips with the self-driving taxi services.

Neither company has shared details on when they'll actually open their services to the general public.

Both companies' apps have been available to download for a while now, but they're still operating on a waitlist and invite only basis.

Neither company responded Friday to NBC Bay Area's request for more information.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Cruise has already been operating robotaxi service in a portion of San Francisco on a limited basis.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana has more in the video report above.

San Francisco Aug 10

CPUC votes to expand driverless car operations in San Francisco

INVESTIGATIVE Aug 9

Driverless car companies seek expansion in SF despite worries tech lacks safety guard rails

This article tagged under:

transportationSan Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us