When will public be allowed to book robotaxi trips with Cruise, Waymo?

Effective immediately, Cruise and Waymo's robotaxis have permission to operate 24/7 across San Francisco and parts of San Mateo County, but it's not yet clear when the general public will be allowed to book trips with the self-driving taxi services.

Neither company has shared details on when they'll actually open their services to the general public.

Both companies' apps have been available to download for a while now, but they're still operating on a waitlist and invite only basis.

Neither company responded Friday to NBC Bay Area's request for more information.

Cruise has already been operating robotaxi service in a portion of San Francisco on a limited basis.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana has more in the video report above.