Breezy Conditions to Continue Sunday

Wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour will blow through much of the Bay Area on Sunday along with pleasant temperatures, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

The strongest winds at 30 mph and higher are expected in San Francisco, Big Sur as well as the inland valley of southern Monterey County and in northern Sonoma County.

Outdoor plans today? It will be breezy to gusty at times. Strongest winds over the coastal waters, near the coast, and inland passes. Gusts up to 45 mph possible. #cawx pic.twitter.com/0bhdXvmFRn — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 29, 2022

The rest of the bay area is looking at wind speeds in the 20-mph range.

The coastal areas will see highs in the mid-60s and the rest of the Bay Area is anticipated to see highs in the mid-70s.