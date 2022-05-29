Breezy Conditions to Continue Sunday

Wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour will blow through much of the Bay Area on Sunday along with pleasant temperatures, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.
The strongest winds at 30 mph and higher are expected in San Francisco, Big Sur as well as the inland valley of southern Monterey County and in northern Sonoma County.
The rest of the bay area is looking at wind speeds in the 20-mph range.
The coastal areas will see highs in the mid-60s and the rest of the Bay Area is anticipated to see highs in the mid-70s.
