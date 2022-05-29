bay area weather

Breezy Conditions to Continue Sunday

The coastal areas will see highs in the mid-60s and the rest of the Bay Area is anticipated to see highs in the mid-70s

By Bay City News

NBC 5 News

Wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour will blow through much of the Bay Area on Sunday along with pleasant temperatures, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

The strongest winds at 30 mph and higher are expected in San Francisco, Big Sur as well as the inland valley of southern Monterey County and in northern Sonoma County.

The rest of the bay area is looking at wind speeds in the 20-mph range.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The coastal areas will see highs in the mid-60s and the rest of the Bay Area is anticipated to see highs in the mid-70s.

fires 15 hours ago

Bay Area Crews Battle Fires as Fire Danger Continues Across California

San Jose 20 hours ago

2-Alarm House Fire Spreads to Trees, Other Homes in San Jose

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us