Facing budget shortfall, SF school board votes to cut over 900 unfilled positions

The board for the San Francisco Unified School District, facing a possible $400 million shortfall in two years, voted Tuesday to eliminate more than 900 currently unfilled positions early next year.

Other cuts to address the shortfall are also likely.

“We have a few other areas that we’re looking,” SFUSD superintendent Matt Wayne said. “Like where we spend money on consultants, or on the district office or how we’re staffing out schools. We’ll be looking at that through the budget planning process.

On Tuesday, the board also ratified double-digit salary raises for educators and decided to scrap a faulty payroll system that has been causing headaches for teachers.

Thousands of teachers and staff have had paycheck problems over the last two years.

The president of United Educators of San Francisco said the district did work to improve the payroll system. But even still, there are educators and staff who don’t receive their full paycheck or full benefits each month.

Julie Cushen, a substitute teacher in the district, said she’s been underpaid for almost a year.

“I’ve been owed about $4,000 since February. They’ve paid about $1,000 of it,” Cushen said. “It’s really hard to budget when you’re expecting to be paid a certain amount of money and then you don’t see it month after month.”

The district decided Tuesday to explore which payroll system it will use to replace the current one.