San Francisco supes to vote on proposal that will liven up city streets

The city of San Francisco hopes to liven up the city’s streets and attract more visitors by making it easier for restaurants and other venues to offer live music and entertainment.

Supervisors will vote Tuesday on a proposal to eliminate all fees for applications for permits to amplify music or entertainment outside of venues like bars and restaurants and into the parklets or other seating areas.

Right now, those fees can be as much as $800 per application.

The Diogo Sabre band sets a relaxing tone at the Mission District’s Etcetera Wine Bar and Café, a business that offers live music five days a week.

“We just think that people walking by, who might not have noticed the place before, it might catch their ear,” said Matt Fischer, manager of Etcetera Wine Bar and Café.

That’s what San Francisco supervisors hope too as they try to attract and breathe life back the city’s nightlife and the businesses that depend on it.

San Francisco waived application fees for live entertainment permits during the pandemic to help struggling businesses and musicians alike. But those fees returned when health orders were lifted, and on Tuesday, supervisors will vote to eliminate the costs again.

“Businesses need all the help they can get,” said Fischer. “Being able to support live musicians and have them continue to play, I think is critical to the vibrancy of the business and the neighborhood.”

The Diogo Sabre band leader says it will also help keep Bay Area musicians employed and available to provide that entertainment.

“You know, more people, more bars, more musicians and more art in the city and art is very important for culture,” said Diogo Sabre.

The head of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association said her organization is in favor for the fee waivers and hopes supervisors pass the measures Tuesday.