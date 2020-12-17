Burglars in Morgan Hill Steal $160,000 in Specialized Bicycles

Morgan Hill police are seeking suspects in the theft of high-value bicycles from a business Sunday.

The theft was reported about 4:30 p.m. at Specialized Bicycle Components at 15130 Concord Circle.

Police said burglars forced entry into the business during the day and stole multiple bicycles, valued at an estimated $160,000.

"The stolen bicycles were part of a large collection of one of a kind prototypes, race-winning and personally owned bikes Specialized had on display in their building," police said in an announcement.

Investigators believe two different vehicles were used in the theft, a maroon Toyota 4Runner and a white box van, both recorded on surveillance video.

The Toyota was later located in Salinas.

The business is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Mindy Zen at (669) 253-4917 or an anonymous tip line at (408) 947-7867.