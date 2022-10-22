Atherton

Buried Car Removed From Atherton Backyard: Sources

By NBC Bay Area staff

A car that was discovered buried in the backyard of an Atherton estate, was removed from the home Saturday, sources tell NBC Bay Area.

According to sources, police managed to fully excavate the Mercedes convertible earlier Saturday and it's already at the crime lab being scoured for evidence.

As NBC Bay Area previously reported, a former owner of the home named Johnny Bocktune Lew is believed to have buried the car some 30 years ago after he reported it stolen in 1992.

Police said they still don't know why it was buried. They said that the cadaver dogs had mild hits when they sniffed the scene, indicating they might have smelled human remains. But so far, they have not found any human remains.

Lew died in 2015 at the age of 77.

Police said the current homeowners had no idea the car was buried there.

