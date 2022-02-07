Burlingame School District Sets Date for Ending Outdoor Mask Requirement

A Peninsula school district is getting ready to dial back its mask requirements for when students are outdoors.

The announcement by the Burlingame School District notes that masks are still required indoors, and the district will continue to keep a close eye on students as they make the change outdoors starting Feb. 14.

Students will be given the option of removing their masks when outside.

Other Bay Area school districts that allow students to remove masks outside include San Francisco Unified, East Side Unified in San Jose and San Ramon Valley Unified.

UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said such a move should come with reducing the number of people outdoors.

"That’ll probably be an in-between phase, and you follow that for a while, and it looks OK, people are honoring it, you can go toward that normal setting of everyone outdoors at the same time," Chin-Hong said.

The Burlingame district during the last week of January had only 20 students out of more than 700 test positive for COVID-19. The week before that, the district had 31 positive cases.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Meanwhile, the state's mask mandate for indoor businesses and restaurants is expected to be lifted Feb. 15.