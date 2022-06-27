Santa Clara County

Cal Fire to Conduct Prescribed Burns at County Park East of San Jose

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Skies will likely be a bit smoky east of San Jose on Monday and Tuesday when Cal Fire plans to conduct a 73-acre prescribed burn in Joseph D. Grant County Park.

In cooperation with the Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department, Cal Fire will conduct the burn each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to reduce the amount of noxious weeds.

A Cal Fire news release said that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District approved 15 acres for burning Monday and the remaining 58 acres Tuesday.

The park is located about 8 miles east of San Jose and the portion being used to support the fire will be closed to the public.

Cal Fire officials urge the public to please not call 911 if smoke is visible from the San Jose area, state Highway 130 or the southern Santa Clara Valley.

