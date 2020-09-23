Cal/OSHA Cites 6 Bay Area Employers for COVID-19 Violations

Six Bay Area employers were recently cited by Cal/OSHA for failing to properly protect employees from contracting the novel coronavirus, the state workplace safety agency said Tuesday.

The Santa Rosa Police Department received the stiffest penalty of $32,000 for failing to implement screening and referral guidance for people with coronavirus symptoms, as required by the state.

The department also failed to report an employee's death due to COVID-19 for two weeks after the person died, Cal/OSHA said.

The agency also fined the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward, Sutter Health's CPMC Davies medical campus in San Francisco, two branches of the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, the Canyon Springs Post-Acute nursing home in San Jose, and the Ridge Post-Acute nursing home in San Jose.

Fines were between $2,060 and $32,000, according to Cal/OSHA.

"Workers in health care and public safety are at a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19, and employers must put in place measures to protect these essential personnel," Cal/OSHA Chief Doug Parker said in a statement.

Employers are required by the state to report suspected coronavirus cases to their local public health department.

Employees can file complaints about workplace safety and hazards at a Cal/OSHA district office or by calling 844-522-6734.