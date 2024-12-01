49% of California legislature's members will be women, setting new record

Monday will be a historic day in the California State Legislature: The largest class of women legislators in the state's history will be sworn in, bringing the total to 49% of its members being women.

A record high of 59 women will serve in the next session, double the number of women serving just seven years ago, according to Close the Gap California, a nonprofit that recruits and prepares progressive women to run for the legislature.

"California women leaders authored vital legislation to protect freedoms and communities under attack during the first Trump presidency. The difference between then and now is that we have twice as many women in the Legislature in 2025, and I have no doubt you will see California women rise to the challenges ahead," said Susannah Delano, the nonprofit's executive director.

According to the Center For American Women in Politics at Rutgers University, only three states--Colorado, New Mexico, and Nevada--are projected to achieve gender parity in their state legislatures following November's election.