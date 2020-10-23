PG&E power shutoffs

California to See More Windy Fire Weather Conditions

PG&E advised that another public safety power shutoff could begin Sunday morning

Northern California’s latest fire-prevention power shutoffs were ending Friday but forecasters warned there will be another round of gusty offshore winds starting late in the weekend.

About three-quarters of the 31,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers who were blacked out Wednesday night had power restored by Thursday evening and the remainder were expected to be powered up Friday, the utility said.

PG&E advised, however, that a potentially larger public safety power shutoff could begin Sunday morning.

The utility said it could encompass parts of the Sacramento Valley, the northern and central Sierra Nevada, upper elevations of the San Francisco Bay Area, the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Central Coast and portions of southern Kern County.

The National Weather Service said the Bay Area will have initial winds that afternoon and then a stronger burst that night.

“In simple terms this event looks to be on par with the 2017 wine country fires and last year’s Kincade Fire,” the office wrote.

Southern California, meanwhile, continued to cool down with patchy drizzle. Forecasters said light rain was expected Saturday night through early Monday, with light mountain snow possible Sunday night, followed by Santa Ana winds.

Cal Fire said 5,500 firefighters were working Friday to fully contain 19 wildfires. Two-dozen new fires were contained Thursday despite red flag conditions.

