Red Flag Warning Issued for the Entire Bay Area

Winds forecasted to be the "strongest of the 2020 fire season" have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for the entire Bay Area beginning Sunday.

In the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills, the warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday until 11 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said. In all other locations, it will take effect at 8 p.m. Sunday and last until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a #redFlagWarning beginning Sunday morning for elevated terrain then including lower valleys of the #bayArea Sunday evening. Winds are expected to be the strongest of the 2020 fire season with critically dry conditions.#CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/nfjkxSPHUT — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 23, 2020

North-northeast winds are expected to range from 25 to 40 mph in the mountains and along ridges, with gusts peaking around 60 to 70 mph, according to the weather service. The valleys are slated to face winds blowing at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Due to extremely dry conditions and the high winds, any fires that start can spread rapidly.

