A Caltrain struck a vehicle at Scott Street in San Bruno Friday morning, according to the transit agency.

It wasn't immediately known if there were any injuries.

Caltrain said riders should expect delays as a result of the collision.

Riders should visit the Caltrain Alerts Twitter page for real-time updates.

CORRECTION: Strike occurred at Scott Street in San Bruno — Caltrain Alerts (@CaltrainAlerts) February 25, 2022