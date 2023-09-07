Campbell bookstore hosts ‘Drag Queen Story Hour' despite protests

The “Drag Queen Story Hour” went on Thursday night at a Campbell book store despite previous protests. This includes one before the event and another during the hour.

About 20 to 30 protestors showed up to the Books Inc in Campbell. But there were a ton more supporters of the event.

Drag queen Tori Tia was reading to a sold-out “Drag Queen Story Hour” for families and children.

“I just got really nervous because took a moment to look outside and it just made me really anxious that again like last year I just had to focus on the moment and focus on that everything around me was ok and I got through it,” she said.

There was a rainbow wall that stopped protesters from getting shots of what was happening inside the bookstore. The event’s proceeds went to Silicon Valley Pride.

There were a couple of scuffles as protestors yelled about religion or to stop grooming the children.

“We’re bringing little innocent children that have not formed their mind,” said protester Rick. “I pray for the children that they don’t have nightmares.”

But for the families who walked out, the children focused on the books …

“We want to expose our kids to a variety of different people and make sure that they are open,” said parent Chau Quach.

Silicon Valley Pride said Thursday that they are not going to stop hosting these drag story hours, though there’s not another one on the calendar yet.