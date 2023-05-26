Businesses Hope Crowds Flock to Capitola After Recovering From Brutal Winter Storms

The Memorial Day holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of summer.
Several businesses are hoping it will also mark the official beginning to their recovery from the storm season.
Businesses along Capitola's coastline were devastated by wild winter weather and are now rushing to reopen in time to catch the holiday crowds.
NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull has more in the video report above.
