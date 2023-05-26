capitola

Businesses Hope Crowds Flock to Capitola After Recovering From Brutal Winter Storms

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of summer.

Several businesses are hoping it will also mark the official beginning to their recovery from the storm season.

Businesses along Capitola's coastline were devastated by wild winter weather and are now rushing to reopen in time to catch the holiday crowds.

NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull has more in the video report above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Holidays 11 hours ago

This Is the History and Meaning Behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day Weekend 12 hours ago

Memorial Day Weekend Travel to be Busiest Since 2005

This article tagged under:

capitola
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us