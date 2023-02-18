2 Children Hurt After Car Crashes Into Home, Gas Meter in Oakland: Officials

Two children were hurt after a car crashed into a home and hit a gas meter, which caused a fire in Oakland Saturday, officials said.

According to Oakland fire, the incident happened in the area of Serrano Circle and Redwood Road.

Officials said the driver of the car lost control when they hit the home and a residential gas meter.

Fire crews responded and later contained the fire to a single garage.

Officials said that there were two children and adults inside the car at the time of the crash.

Officials said that two children were transported to a local hospital.

PG&E crews are on the scene to shut off gas in the area.

VIDEO Update 3) Batallion Chief Bowron provided the following update regarding this ongoing incident on Sereno Circle. PG&E is now on scene and should begin digging soon. No evacuations are necessary, at this time, no residents are in danger. Fire is contained to single garage. https://t.co/pkRUnz6Xa2 pic.twitter.com/4AfK5n8qu7 — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) February 19, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.