Oakland

2 Children Hurt After Car Crashes Into Home, Gas Meter in Oakland: Officials

By NBC Bay Area staff

Oakland Fire Department

Two children were hurt after a car crashed into a home and hit a gas meter, which caused a fire in Oakland Saturday, officials said.

According to Oakland fire, the incident happened in the area of Serrano Circle and Redwood Road.

Officials said the driver of the car lost control when they hit the home and a residential gas meter.

Fire crews responded and later contained the fire to a single garage.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Officials said that there were two children and adults inside the car at the time of the crash.

Officials said that two children were transported to a local hospital.

PG&E crews are on the scene to shut off gas in the area.

Local

Oakland

Child, Woman Injured Following Oakland Hit-and-Run: Police

San Jose

Flooding Shuts Down Northbound Highway 87 Connector Ramp to I-280 in San Jose

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us